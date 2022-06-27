Banco De Chile Banco De Chile – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.7% Upside

Banco De Chile Banco De Chile found using ticker (BCH) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 25 and 18 and has a mean target at 23.23. Now with the previous closing price of 18.48 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 25.7%. The day 50 moving average is 20.15 and the 200 day MA is 19.4. The market cap for the company is $9,142m. Visit the company website at: https://portales.bancochile.cl

The potential market cap would be $11,492m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards. It also provides leasing, factoring, and foreign trade services; international and treasury banking services; and financial advisory services. In addition, the company offers liquidity management services, debt instruments, and derivative contracts and leases, as well as financial transaction and currency trading services; and securities brokerage, mutual funds management, wholesale customer, investment banking and management, and insurance brokerage services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of 272 branches and 1,761 ATMs. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized companies, corporate clients, and large companies. Banco de Chile was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.