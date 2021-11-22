Twitter
Banco De Chile Banco De Chile – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Banco De Chile Banco De Chile with ticker code (BCH) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 24.5 and 20 and has a mean target at 22.34. Now with the previous closing price of 18.26 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 22.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 18.21 and the 200 moving average now moves to 20.21. The company has a market cap of $9,210m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://portales.bancochile.cl

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit and debit cards. The company also provides leasing, factoring, and foreign trade services; international and treasury banking services; and financial advisory services for mergers and acquisitions, debt restructuring assistance, and payments and collections services. In addition, it offers liquidity management services, debt instruments, and derivative contracts and leases, as well as financial transactions business and currency trading services; and securities brokerage, mutual funds management, wholesale customers, investment banking and management, insurance brokerage, and securitization services. It serves individuals, small and medium-sized companies, corporate clients, and large companies. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of 334 branches and 1,766 automatic teller machines. Banco de Chile was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

