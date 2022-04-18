Twitter
Banco De Chile Banco De Chile – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.3% Upside

Banco De Chile Banco De Chile found using ticker (BCH) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 22 with a mean TP of 23.6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.4 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 10.3%. The day 50 moving average is 21.19 while the 200 day moving average is 18.98. The company has a market cap of $10,718m. Visit the company website at: https://portales.bancochile.cl

The potential market cap would be $11,820m based on the market concensus.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Treasury segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards. It also provides leasing, factoring, and foreign trade services; international and treasury banking services; and financial advisory services. In addition, the company offers liquidity management services, debt instruments, and derivative contracts and leases, as well as financial transaction and currency trading services; and securities brokerage, mutual funds management, wholesale customer, investment banking and management, and insurance brokerage services. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized companies, corporate clients, and large companies. Banco de Chile was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

