Banco Bradesco Sa – Consensus Indicates Potential 63.2% Upside

Banco Bradesco Sa found using ticker (BBD) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 8.7 and 4.4 with the average target price sitting at 6.38. With the stocks previous close at 3.91 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 63.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.97 and the 200 day moving average is 4.04. The market capitalisation for the company is $33,017m. Company Website: http://banco.bradesco

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits. It also provides mutual funds, foreign exchange, overdrafts, credit cards, and personal and housing loans; and auto, health, life, accident, and property insurance products. In addition, the company offers fund management and treasury services; corporate finance; investment banking, asset management and consortium administration; pension plans; brokerage; real estate ventures and capitalization bonds; and hedge and finance products, including working capital financing. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

