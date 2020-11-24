Twitter
Banco Bradesco Sa – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.8% Upside

Banco Bradesco Sa with ticker code (BBD) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7.7 and 4.8 calculating the average target price we see 6.03. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.54 this indicates there is a potential upside of 32.8%. The day 50 moving average is 3.97 while the 200 day moving average is 3.91. The company has a market capitalisation of $38,212m. Company Website: http://banco.bradesco

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits. It also provides mutual funds, foreign exchange, overdrafts, credit cards, and personal and housing loans; and auto, health, life, accident, and property insurance products. In addition, the company offers fund management and treasury services; corporate finance; investment banking, asset management and consortium administration; pension plans; brokerage; real estate ventures and capitalization bonds; and hedge and finance products, including working capital financing. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

