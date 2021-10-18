Banco Bradesco Sa – Consensus Indicates Potential 58.4% Upside

Banco Bradesco Sa found using ticker (BBD) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6.36 and 5.3 calculating the mean target price we have 5.83. With the stocks previous close at 3.68 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 58.4%. The 50 day MA is 3.95 and the 200 moving average now moves to 4.55. The market capitalisation for the company is $37,886m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://banco.bradesco

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing. The company offers leasing, investment and private banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, as well as real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds. It also provides auto, health, life, and accident and non-life insurance products. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.