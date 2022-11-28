Banco Bradesco Sa – Consensus Indicates Potential 52.6% Upside

Banco Bradesco Sa found using ticker (BBD) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5.2 and 3.46 with the average target price sitting at 4.35. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.85 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 52.6%. The day 50 moving average is 3.56 and the 200 day moving average is 3.75. The company has a market capitalisation of $30,377m. Visit the company website at: https://banco.bradesco

The potential market cap would be $46,364m based on the market concensus.

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil. Banco Bradesco S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Cidade de Deus – Companhia Comercial de Participações.