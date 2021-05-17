Twitter
Banco Bradesco Sa – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.8% Upside

Banco Bradesco Sa with ticker code (BBD) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7.18 and 5.2 calculating the average target price we see 6.11. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.6 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 32.8%. The day 50 moving average is 4.46 while the 200 day moving average is 4.63. The market capitalisation for the company is $42,671m. Find out more information at: http://banco.bradesco

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing. The company offers leasing, investment and private banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, as well as real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds. It also provides auto, health, life, and accident and non-life insurance products. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

