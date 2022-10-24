Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Banco Bradesco Sa – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.8% Upside

Banco Bradesco Sa found using ticker (BBD) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6 and 4.3 and has a mean target at 4.97. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.86 this would imply there is a potential upside of 28.8%. The day 50 moving average is 3.79 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.83. The company has a market capitalisation of $42,527m. Company Website: https://banco.bradesco

The potential market cap would be $54,757m based on the market concensus.

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil. Banco Bradesco S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Cidade de Deus – Companhia Comercial de Participações.

