Banco Bradesco Sa – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.7% Upside

Banco Bradesco Sa found using ticker (BBD) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 4.6 calculating the average target price we see 5.05. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.52 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 11.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.07 while the 200 day moving average is 4.1. The market cap for the company is $49,318m. Visit the company website at: https://banco.bradesco

The potential market cap would be $55,101m based on the market concensus.

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand, time, and savings deposits; mutual funds; a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury, foreign exchange, corporate finance and investment banking, and hedge and working capital financing services. The company also offers leasing, investment and private banking, brokerage, and consortium management services; and real estate products and capitalization bonds. In addition, it provides auto, health, life, and accident and non-life insurance products, as well as pension plans. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.