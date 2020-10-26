Ballantyne Strong – Consensus Indicates Potential 287.1% Upside

Ballantyne Strong found using ticker (BTN) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 6 and has a mean target at 6. With the stocks previous close at 1.55 this indicates there is a potential upside of 287.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.59 and the 200 day moving average is 1.63. The market capitalisation for the company is $23m. Find out more information at: http://www.ballantynestrong.com

Ballantyne Strong and its subsidiaries engage in various business activities focused on serving the entertainment, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Entertainment, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Strong Entertainment segment manufactures projection screens and customized screen support systems; and manufactures and distributes screens to theme parks, museums, and schools as well as for special events. It also provides digital projection equipment installations and after-sale maintenance and network support services to the entertainment industry. In addition, this segment distributes projectors, servers, audio systems, and other third-party products, including library management systems, lenses, and lamps. The company sells screen systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators; and provides technical services directly to theater owners and other entertainment-related markets, and through dealers or value added reseller networks. The Convergent segment delivers digital signage solutions and related services primarily to retail, banking, healthcare, and Digital-Out-Of-Home advertising network operators. Its Digital Signage as a Service platform provides an end-to-end solution, including hardware, software, content development and distribution, network monitoring, support, and field maintenance services. The Strong Outdoor segment provides outdoor advertising and marketing to advertising agencies and corporate accounts, primarily in New York City. It offers out-of-home advertising services on taxicabs; and sells advertising to corporate media buyers and advertising agencies for display on vinyl printed signs. Ballantyne Strong was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn