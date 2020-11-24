Ball Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.2% Upside

Ball Corporation with ticker code (BLL) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 120 and 81 calculating the mean target price we have 104.21. Now with the previous closing price of 97.25 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.2%. The 50 day MA is 92.3 and the 200 day MA is 78.71. The market cap for the company is $31,220m. Company Website: http://www.ball.com

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products to the beverage, personal care, automotive, paint, healthcare, and household products industries. It operates in four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages. It also develops spacecraft, sensors and instruments, radio frequency systems, and other technologies and products for the civil, commercial, and national security aerospace markets, as well as offers defense hardware, antenna and video tactical solutions, civil and operational space hardware, and systems engineering services. In addition, the company designs, manufactures, and tests satellites, remote sensors, and ground station control hardware and software; and provides launch vehicle integration and satellite operational services. Further, it provides target identification, warning, and attitude control systems and components; cryogenic systems and associated sensor cooling devices; star trackers; and fast-steering mirrors to the government agencies and prime contractors. Additionally, the company manufactures and sells aerosol containers, extruded aluminum aerosol containers, and aluminum slugs. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.