Ball Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.6% Downside

Ball Corporation with ticker code (BLL) now have 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 107 and 79 calculating the mean target price we have 90. Now with the previous closing price of 91.42 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -1.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 84.37 and the 200 moving average now moves to 73.89. The market cap for the company is $29,776m. Visit the company website at: http://www.ball.com

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products to the beverage, personal care, automotive, paint, healthcare, and household products industries. It operates in four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages. It also develops spacecraft, sensors and instruments, radio frequency systems, and other technologies and products for the civil, commercial, and national security aerospace markets, as well as offers defense hardware, antenna and video tactical solutions, civil and operational space hardware, and systems engineering services. In addition, the company designs, manufactures, and tests satellites, remote sensors, and ground station control hardware and software; and provides launch vehicle integration and satellite operational services. Further, it provides target identification, warning, and attitude control systems and components; cryogenic systems and associated sensor cooling devices; star trackers; and fast-steering mirrors to the government agencies and prime contractors. Additionally, the company manufactures and sells aerosol containers, extruded aluminum aerosol containers, and aluminum slugs. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn