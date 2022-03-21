Ball Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.5% Upside

Ball Corporation found using ticker (BLL) have now 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 116 and 85 with the average target price sitting at 101.88. Now with the previous closing price of 93 this indicates there is a potential upside of 9.5%. The 50 day MA is 90.66 and the 200 moving average now moves to 89.72. The market cap for the company is $30,082m. Find out more information at: https://www.ball.com

The potential market cap would be $32,954m based on the market concensus.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages. It also develops spacecraft, sensors and instruments, radio frequency systems, and other technologies and products for the civil, commercial, and national security aerospace markets, as well as offers defense hardware, antenna and video tactical solutions, civil and operational space hardware, and systems engineering services. In addition, the company designs, manufactures, and tests satellites, remote sensors, and ground station control hardware and software; and provides launch vehicle integration and satellite operational services. Further, it provides target identification, warning, and attitude control systems and components; cryogenic systems and associated sensor cooling devices; star trackers; and fast-steering mirrors to the government agencies and prime contractors. Additionally, the company manufactures and sells extruded aluminum aerosol containers, aluminum cups, and aluminum slugs. Ball Corporation was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.