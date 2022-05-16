Ball Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.4% Upside

Ball Corporation found using ticker (BLL) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 108 and 74 and has a mean target at 89.46. Given that the stocks previous close was at 71.91 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 24.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 85.61 and the 200 moving average now moves to 90.53. The market capitalisation for the company is $22,222m. Find out more information at: https://www.ball.com

The potential market cap would be $27,646m based on the market concensus.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages. It also develops spacecraft, sensors and instruments, radio frequency systems, and other technologies for the civil, commercial, and national security aerospace markets, as well as offers defense hardware, antenna and video tactical solutions, civil and operational space hardware, and systems engineering services. In addition, the company designs, manufactures, and tests satellites, remote sensors, and ground station control hardware and software; and provides launch vehicle integration and satellite operational services. Further, it offers target identification, warning, and attitude control systems and components; cryogenic systems and associated sensor cooling devices; star trackers; and fast-steering mirrors to the government agencies or their prime contractors. Additionally, the company manufactures and sells extruded aluminum aerosol containers, recloseable aluminum bottles, aluminum cups, and aluminum slugs. Ball Corporation was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.