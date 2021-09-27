Ball Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.3% Upside

Ball Corporation with ticker code (BLL) have now 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 120 and 85 calculating the mean target price we have 102.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at 93.25 this indicates there is a potential upside of 10.3%. The 50 day MA is 93.21 and the 200 day moving average is 87.22. The company has a market cap of $30,146m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.ball.com

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages. It also develops spacecraft, sensors and instruments, radio frequency systems, and other technologies and products for the civil, commercial, and national security aerospace markets, as well as offers defense hardware, antenna and video tactical solutions, civil and operational space hardware, and systems engineering services. In addition, the company designs, manufactures, and tests satellites, remote sensors, and ground station control hardware and software; and provides launch vehicle integration and satellite operational services. Further, it provides target identification, warning, and attitude control systems and components; cryogenic systems and associated sensor cooling devices; star trackers; and fast-steering mirrors to the government agencies and prime contractors. Additionally, the company manufactures and sells extruded aluminum aerosol containers, aluminum cups, and aluminum slugs. Ball Corporation was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.