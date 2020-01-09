Balfour Beatty plc 56.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

Balfour Beatty plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BBY) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Liberum Capital. Balfour Beatty plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set a target price of 400 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 56.6% from today’s opening price of 255.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 24.8 points and increased 46 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 295.8 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 192.3 GBX.

Balfour Beatty plc has a 50 day moving average of 242.12 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 236.55. There are currently 4,989,596,281 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,119,395. Market capitalisation for LON:BBY is £1,790,770,957 GBP.