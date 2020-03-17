Balfour Beatty plc 32.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

Balfour Beatty plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BBY) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Liberum Capital. Balfour Beatty plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set a target price of 320 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 32.3% from the opening price of 241.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 50.8 points and decreased 18 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 296.94 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 192.3 GBX.

Balfour Beatty plc has a 50 day moving average of 266.01 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 240.71. There are currently shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,183,502. Market capitalisation for LON:BBY is £1,480,181,223 GBP.

