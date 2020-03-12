Balfour Beatty plc 3.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Balfour Beatty plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BBY) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. Balfour Beatty plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set their target price at 265 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 3.1% from the opening price of 257 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 21 points and increased 10.6 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 296.94 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 192.3 GBX.

Balfour Beatty plc has a 50 day moving average of 266.91 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 240.58. There are currently 689,739,619 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,010,749. Market capitalisation for LON:BBY is £1,678,826,144 GBP.

