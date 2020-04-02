Baidu – Consenus Indicates Potential 927.4% Upside

Baidu found using ticker (BIDU) now have 35 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1357.99 and 675.44 with a mean TP of 1035.55. Given that the stocks previous close was at 100.79 this would imply there is a potential upside of 927.4%. The day 50 moving average is 111.3 and the 200 day MA is 116.52. The market cap for the company is $33,782m. Company Website: http://www.baidu.com

Baidu provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos. It also provides Baidu Post Bar, a social media platform; Baidu Knows, a question-and-answer community where questions are asked, answered, and organized by users; Baidu Encyclopedia; Baidu Maps that offers locations, and intelligent routing and navigation services; Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME, a Chinese-language mobile keyboard; Baidu WenKu; Baijiahao; and DuerOS, a voice assistant platform. In addition, this segment offers online marketing services, which include pay for performance (P4P), an auction-based services that allow customers to bid for priority placement of paid sponsored links and reach users who search for information related to their products or services; Non-P4P services provide display-based marketing services and other online marketing services based on performance criteria other than cost per click; Apollo, an open source autonomous driving platform; and Baidu Cloud primarily provides AI solutions, cloud infrastructure, and other services to enterprises and individuals. The iQIYI segment provides online entertainment service, including original and licensed content; membership services; and online advertising services. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com and changed its name to Baidu in December 2008. Baidu was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

