BAE Systems plc 8.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Societe Generale

BAE Systems plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BA) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Societe Generale. BAE Systems plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Societe Generale have set their target price at 550 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 8.9% from today’s opening price of 505 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 18.6 points and decreased 127.2 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 672.8 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 428.6 GBX.

BAE Systems plc has a 50 day moving average of 564.65 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 575.40. There are currently 3,209,121,674 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 11,762,372. Market capitalisation for LON:BA is £16,366,520,537 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn