BAE Systems plc 5.8% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

BAE Systems plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BA) had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at UBS. BAE Systems plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set their target price at 700 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 5.8% from today’s opening price of 661.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 27 points and increased 81.8 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 672.8 GBX while the 52 week low is 439.4 GBX.

BAE Systems plc has a 50 day moving average of 622.46 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 560.78. There are currently 3,205,972,724 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 7,492,638. Market capitalisation for LON:BA is £21,005,533,679 GBP.

