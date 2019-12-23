BAE Systems plc 5.8% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

BAE Systems plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BA) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. BAE Systems plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 600 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 5.8% from the opening price of 567 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 12 points and decreased 7.8 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 590.8 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 439.4 GBX.

BAE Systems plc has a 50 day moving average of 570.43 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 530.99. There are currently 3,205,234,420 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 6,488,068. Market capitalisation for LON:BA is £18,596,770,496 GBP.