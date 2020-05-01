BAE Systems plc 37.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

BAE Systems plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BA) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Deutsche Bank. BAE Systems plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set a target price of 695 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 37.5% from the opening price of 505.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 18 points and decreased 129.6 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 672.8 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 428.6 GBX.

BAE Systems plc has a 50 day moving average of 551.97 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 575.37. There are currently 480,680,508 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 10,836,374. Market capitalisation for LON:BA is £16,344,865,945 GBP.

