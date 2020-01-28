BAE Systems plc 19.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

BAE Systems plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BA) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at Barclays Capital. BAE Systems plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set a target price of 760 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 19.2% from the opening price of 637.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 71 points and increased 69.8 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 648.8 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 439.4 GBX.

BAE Systems plc has a 50 day moving average of GBX and a 200 day moving average of . There are currently 3,205,542,293 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 7,030,392. Market capitalisation for LON:BA is £20,262,361,180 GBP.