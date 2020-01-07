BAE Systems plc 17% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

BAE Systems plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BA) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. BAE Systems plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 700 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 17.0% from today’s opening price of 598.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 42 points and increased 49.8 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 601.2 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 439.4 GBX.

BAE Systems plc has a 50 day moving average of 576.51 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 535.99. There are currently 3,205,542,293 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 6,138,855. Market capitalisation for LON:BA is £19,028,098,268 GBP.