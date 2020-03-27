BAE Systems plc 14.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

BAE Systems plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BA) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Berenberg. BAE Systems plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set a target price of 600 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 14.6% from the opening price of 523.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 117.4 points and decreased 51.4 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 672.8 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 428.6 GBX.

BAE Systems plc has a 50 day moving average of 609.65 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 571.83. There are currently 3,206,427,452 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 13,403,803. Market capitalisation for LON:BA is £16,481,037,103 GBP.

