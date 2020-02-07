BAE Systems plc 12% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

BAE Systems plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BA) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Deutsche Bank. BAE Systems plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set their target price at 730 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 12.0% from today’s opening price of 652 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 60 points and increased 72.8 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 654.2 GBX while the 52 week low is 439.4 GBX.

BAE Systems plc has a 50 day moving average of 601.16 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 550.86. There are currently 3,205,972,724 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 5,913,911. Market capitalisation for LON:BA is £20,909,313,405 GBP.