BAE Systems plc 1.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

BAE Systems plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BA) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at Goldman Sachs. BAE Systems plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 627 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 1.4% from the opening price of 618.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 49.4 points and increased 75.6 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 623.6 GBX while the 52 week low is 439.4 GBX.

BAE Systems plc has a 50 day moving average of 580.54 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 540.29. There are currently 3,205,542,293 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 6,668,687. Market capitalisation for LON:BA is £19,944,884,538 GBP.