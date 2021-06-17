BAE SYSTEMS ORD 2.5P – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.4% Upside

BAE SYSTEMS ORD 2.5P found using the EPIC (LON:BA) now have 18 analysts covering the company. The range between the high target price and low target price is between £8.00 and £5. and has a mean target at £6.53. Given that the previous closing share price was at £5.37 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 21.4%. The 50 day MA is £5.20 and the 200 moving average now moves to £5.02. The market cap for the company is £18b. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.baesystems.com

BAE Systems provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems. The Cyber & Intelligence segment provides solutions to modernize, maintain, and test cyber-harden aircraft, radars, missile systems, and mission applications that detect and deter threats to national security; systems engineering, integration, and sustainment services for C5ISR systems and enterprise IT networks; and solutions and services to enhance the collection, analysis, and processing of data across the US civilian and military intelligence communities. It also offers data intelligence solutions to defend against national-scale threats, protect their networks, and data against attacks; security and intelligence solutions to the United Kingdom government and allied international governments; anti-fraud and regulatory compliance solutions; and enterprise-level data and digital services. The Platforms & Services (US) segment manufactures combat vehicles, weapons, and munitions, as well as provides ship repair services and the management of government-owned munitions facilities. The Air segment develops, manufactures, upgrades, and supports combat and jet trainer aircraft. The Maritime segment designs, manufactures, and supports surface ships, submarines, torpedoes, radars, and command and combat systems; and supplies naval gun systems. It also supplies naval weapon systems, missile launchers, and precision munitions. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Farnborough, the United Kingdom.