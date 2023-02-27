Badger Meter – Consensus Indicates Potential -.7% Downside

Badger Meter with ticker code (BMI) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 135 and 108 calculating the mean target price we have 117.67. With the stocks previous close at 118.48 this would imply there is a potential downside of -.7%. The day 50 moving average is 114.79 and the 200 moving average now moves to 99.45. The market cap for the company is $3,439m. Visit the company website at: https://www.badgermeter.com

The potential market cap would be $3,415m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Badger Meter manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers’ representatives. In addition, the company offers ORION (SE) for traditional fixed network applications; and ORION Cellular for utility-owned fixed network infrastructure, as well as BEACON, a secure cloud-hosted software suite that establishes alerts for specific conditions and allows consumer engagement tools that permit end water customers to view and manage their water usage activity. Its flow instrumentation products are used in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, and corporate sustainability markets. The company serves water utilities, industrial, and other industries. It sells its products directly, as well as through resellers and representatives. Badger Meter was incorporated in 1905 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.