Badger Meter – Consensus Indicates Potential -13.2% Downside

Badger Meter with ticker code (BMI) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 71 and 55 calculating the average target price we see 62.33. Now with the previous closing price of 71.83 this would imply there is a potential downside of -13.2%. The day 50 moving average is 65.28 while the 200 day moving average is 62.13. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,323m. Find out more information at: http://www.badgermeter.com

Badger Meter manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters and valves to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers’ representatives. Its flow instrumentation products are used in various industries, such as water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, and chemical and petrochemical. In addition, the company offers ORION Migratable for automatic meter reading; ORION (SE) for traditional fixed network applications; and ORION Cellular for infrastructure-free fixed network meter reading solution, as well as BEACON advanced metering analytics, a secure cloud-hosted software suite that establishes alerts for specific conditions and allows consumer engagement tools that permit end water customers to view and manage their water usage activity. It also serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. The company sells its products directly, as well as through resellers and representatives. Badger Meter was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

