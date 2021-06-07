Badger Meter – Consensus Indicates Potential .3% Upside

Badger Meter found using ticker (BMI) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 95 and 91 with the average target price sitting at 92.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 92.43 this is indicating there is a potential upside of .3%. The 50 day MA is 93.64 and the 200 day MA is 95.55. The market cap for the company is $2,727m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.badgermeter.com

Badger Meter manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers’ representatives. Its flow instrumentation products are used in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, and corporate sustainability markets. In addition, the company offers ORION Migratable for automatic meter reading; ORION (SE) for traditional fixed network applications; and ORION Cellular for infrastructure-free fixed network meter reading solution, as well as BEACON advanced metering analytics, a secure cloud-hosted software suite that establishes alerts for specific conditions and allows consumer engagement tools that permit end water customers to view and manage their water usage activity. It also serves water utilities, industrial, and other industries. The company sells its products directly, as well as through resellers and representatives. Badger Meter was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.