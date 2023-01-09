Badger Meter – Consensus Indicates Potential -8.5% Downside

Badger Meter found using ticker (BMI) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 125 and 80 with the average target price sitting at 98.2. Now with the previous closing price of 107.37 this indicates there is a potential downside of -8.5%. The day 50 moving average is 112.6 and the 200 moving average now moves to 95.17. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,161m. Find out more information at: https://www.badgermeter.com

The potential market cap would be $2,891m based on the market concensus.

Badger Meter manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers’ representatives. Its flow instrumentation products are used in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, and corporate sustainability markets. In addition, the company offers ORION Migratable for automatic meter reading; ORION (SE) for traditional fixed network applications; and ORION Cellular for infrastructure-free fixed network meter reading solution, as well as BEACON advanced metering analytics, a secure cloud-hosted software suite that establishes alerts for specific conditions and allows consumer engagement tools that permit end water customers to view and manage their water usage activity. It also serves water utilities, industrial, and other industries. The company sells its products directly, as well as through resellers and representatives. Badger Meter was incorporated in 1905 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.