Badger Meter – Consensus Indicates Potential -12.9% Downside

Broker Ratings

Badger Meter with ticker code (BMI) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 125 and 80 calculating the average target price we see 98.2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 112.72 this would imply there is a potential downside of -12.9%. The 50 day MA is 109.32 and the 200 day MA is 94.31. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,223m. Company Website: https://www.badgermeter.com

The potential market cap would be $2,808m based on the market concensus.

Badger Meter manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers’ representatives. Its flow instrumentation products are used in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, and corporate sustainability markets. In addition, the company offers ORION Migratable for automatic meter reading; ORION (SE) for traditional fixed network applications; and ORION Cellular for infrastructure-free fixed network meter reading solution, as well as BEACON advanced metering analytics, a secure cloud-hosted software suite that establishes alerts for specific conditions and allows consumer engagement tools that permit end water customers to view and manage their water usage activity. It also serves water utilities, industrial, and other industries. The company sells its products directly, as well as through resellers and representatives. Badger Meter was incorporated in 1905 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

