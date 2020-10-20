Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, I – Consensus Indicates Potential -77.1% Downside

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, I found using ticker (BW) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 0.6 and 0.6 calculating the mean target price we have 0.6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.62 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -77.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.46 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.16. The company has a market capitalisation of $137m. Company Website: http://www.babcock.com

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment. This segments also provides air pollution control products and related equipment, such as wet and dry flue gas desulfurization systems, catalytic and non-catalytic nitrogen oxides reduction systems, low nitrogen oxides burners and overfire air systems, fabric filter baghouses, wet and dry electrostatic precipitators, mercury control systems, and dry sorbent injection for acid gas mitigation. In addition, it offers replacement parts, retrofit and upgrade projects, fuel switching and repowering contracts, and training programs; and field technical, construction and maintenance, start-up and commissioning, and plant operations and maintenance services. The VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable segment provides steam-generating systems; environmental and auxiliary equipment for the waste-to-energy and biomass power generation industries; and plant operations and maintenance services. The SPIG segment offers air-cooled (dry) cooling systems, mechanical draft wet cooling towers, and natural draft wet cooling hyperbolic towers; end-to-end aftermarket services, such as spare parts, upgrades and revamping of existing installations, and remote monitoring. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn