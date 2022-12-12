Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, I – Consensus Indicates Potential 75.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, I with ticker code (BW) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13 and 5 with a mean TP of 9.2. With the stocks previous close at 5.23 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 75.9%. The day 50 moving average is 5.56 while the 200 day moving average is 6.9. The market cap for the company is $440m. Visit the company website at: https://www.babcock.com

The potential market cap would be $773m based on the market concensus.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal. The Babcock & Wilcox Renewable segment offers technologies for waste-to-energy, solar construction and installation, and biomass energy systems, as well as black liquor systems for the pulp and paper industry. This segment provides technologies support solutions for diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels while recovering metals and reducing emissions. The Babcock & Wilcox Environmental segment offers a range of emissions control and environmental technology solutions for utility, waste to energy, biomass, carbon black, and industrial steam generation applications. This segment provides systems for cooling, ash handling, particulate control, nitrogen oxides and sulfur dioxides removal, chemical looping for carbon control, and mercury control. The Babcock & Wilcox Thermal segment offers steam generation equipment; aftermarket parts; and construction, maintenance, and field services for plants in the power generation, oil and gas, and industrial sectors. This segment has an installed equipment for utilities and general industrial applications, including refining, petrochemical, food processing, metals, and others. The company was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

