Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, I – Consensus Indicates Potential 58.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, I found using ticker (BW) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13 and 6.5 calculating the average target price we see 11. Now with the previous closing price of 6.94 this indicates there is a potential upside of 58.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 7.44 while the 200 day moving average is 7.34. The market cap for the company is $637m. Company Website: https://www.babcock.com

The potential market cap would be $1,009m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal. The Babcock & Wilcox Renewable segment offers technologies for waste-to-energy, solar construction and installation, and biomass energy systems, as well as black liquor systems for the pulp and paper industry. This segment provides technologies support solutions for diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels while recovering metals and reducing emissions. The Babcock & Wilcox Environmental segment offers a range of emissions control and environmental technology solutions for utility, waste to energy, biomass, carbon black, and industrial steam generation applications. This segment provides systems for cooling, ash handling, particulate control, nitrogen oxides and sulfur dioxides removal, chemical looping for carbon control, and mercury control. The Babcock & Wilcox Thermal segment offers steam generation equipment; aftermarket parts; and construction, maintenance, and field services for plants in the power generation, oil and gas, and industrial sectors. This segment has an installed equipment for utilities and general industrial applications, including refining, petrochemical, food processing, metals, and others. The company was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.