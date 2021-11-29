Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, I – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.7% Downside

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, I with ticker code (BW) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14 and 0.73 calculating the average target price we see 9.18. Now with the previous closing price of 9.74 this would indicate that there is a downside of -5.7%. The 50 day MA is 7.29 and the 200 day moving average is 7.54. The market cap for the company is $844m. Company Website: http://www.babcock.com

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal. The Babcock & Wilcox Renewable segment offers technologies for waste-to-energy and biomass energy systems, as well as black liquor systems for the pulp and paper industry. This segment provides technologies support solutions for diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels while recovering metals and reducing emissions. The Babcock & Wilcox Environmental segment offers a range of emissions control and environmental technology solutions for utility, waste to energy, biomass, carbon black, and industrial steam generation applications. This segment provides systems for cooling, ash handling, particulate control, nitrogen oxides and sulfur dioxides removal, chemical looping for carbon control, and mercury control. The Babcock & Wilcox Thermal segment offers steam generation equipment; aftermarket parts; and construction, maintenance, and field services for plants in the power generation, oil and gas, and industrial sectors. This segment has an installed equipment for utilities and general industrial applications, including refining, petrochemical, food processing, metals, and others. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.