Babcock International Group PLC 43.7% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

Babcock International Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BAB) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Liberum Capital. Babcock International Group PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set a target price of 500 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 43.7% from today’s opening price of 348 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 133.9 points and decreased 275.8 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 659.8 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 296.52 GBX.

Babcock International Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 512.24 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 529.97. There are currently 505,596,597 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,484,033. Market capitalisation for LON:BAB is £1,783,239,259 GBP.

