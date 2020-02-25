Babcock International Group PLC 37.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Babcock International Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BAB) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Babcock International Group PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 670 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 37.8% from today’s opening price of 486.1 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 121.9 points and decreased 101.3 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 659.8 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 410.1 GBX.

Babcock International Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 601.96 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 537.48. There are currently 505,596,597 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,448,376. Market capitalisation for LON:BAB is £2,396,382,214 GBP.

