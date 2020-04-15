Babcock International Group PLC 32.7% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Babcock International Group PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BAB) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Babcock International Group PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 533 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 32.7% from the opening price of 401.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 69.6 points and decreased 218.2 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 659.8 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 296.52 GBX.

Babcock International Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 440.08 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 524.70. There are currently 505,596,597 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,617,137. Market capitalisation for LON:BAB is £2,000,645,796 GBP.

