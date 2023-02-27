B2Gold Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 54.9% Upside

B2Gold Corp found using ticker (BTG) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 5.75 and 4.3 and has a mean target at 5.02. Now with the previous closing price of 3.24 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 54.9%. The 50 day MA is 3.73 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.51. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,581m. Visit the company website at: https://www.b2gold.com

The potential market cap would be $5,549m based on the market concensus.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Uzbekistan, and Finland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.