B2Gold Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential -50.3% Downside

B2Gold Corp with ticker code (BTG) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 3.5 and 3.5 with the average target price sitting at 3.5. Now with the previous closing price of 7.04 this indicates there is a potential downside of -50.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 6.63 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.8. The company has a market cap of $7,407m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.b2gold.com

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

