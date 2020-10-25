B2Gold Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential -48.5% Downside

B2Gold Corp found using ticker (BTG) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3.5 and 3.5 calculating the average target price we see 3.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.8 this indicates there is a potential downside of -48.5%. The 50 day MA is 6.68 and the 200 day moving average is 5.97. The market capitalisation for the company is $7,024m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.b2gold.com

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

