B2Gold Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 75.1% Upside

B2Gold Corp found using ticker (BTG) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 7 and 5.75 with the average target price sitting at 6.2. With the stocks previous close at 3.54 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 75.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.72 while the 200 day moving average is 4.13. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,768m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.b2gold.com

The potential market cap would be $6,600m based on the market concensus.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland. B2Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

