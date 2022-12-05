B2Gold Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.2% Upside

B2Gold Corp found using ticker (BTG) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5.75 and 4 with a mean TP of 4.92. With the stocks previous close at 3.56 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 38.2%. The day 50 moving average is 3.23 and the 200 day MA is 3.72. The company has a market cap of $3,836m. Find out more information at: https://www.b2gold.com

The potential market cap would be $5,302m based on the market concensus.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Uzbekistan, and Finland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.