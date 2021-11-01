B2Gold Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.1% Upside

B2Gold Corp found using ticker (BTG) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7 and 4.4 with a mean TP of 5.72. Now with the previous closing price of 4.33 this would imply there is a potential upside of 32.1%. The 50 day MA is 3.81 and the 200 moving average now moves to 4.29. The company has a market cap of $4,365m. Find out more information at: http://www.b2gold.com

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland. B2Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.