B2Gold Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.6% Upside

B2Gold Corp found using ticker (BTG) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 5.75 and 4.3 with the average target price sitting at 5.02. Now with the previous closing price of 4.03 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 24.6%. The 50 day MA is 3.51 and the 200 day moving average is 3.62. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,492m. Visit the company website at: https://www.b2gold.com

The potential market cap would be $5,595m based on the market concensus.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Uzbekistan, and Finland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.