AZZ Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.5% Upside

AZZ Inc. found using ticker (AZZ) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 59 and 54 calculating the mean target price we have 56.5. Now with the previous closing price of 52.09 this would imply there is a potential upside of 8.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 52.85 and the 200 moving average now moves to 51.28. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,293m. Visit the company website at: http://www.azz.com

AZZ Inc. provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings. The Metal Coatings segment offers hot dip galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries. It serves fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the electrical and telecommunications, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The Infrastructure Solutions segment provides products and services to support industrial and electrical applications. It offers custom switchgear, electrical enclosures, medium and high voltage bus ducts, explosion proof and hazardous duty lighting, nuclear safety-related equipment, and tubular products, as well as solutions and engineering resources to multi-national companies and small independent companies. This segment sells its products through internal sales force, manufacturers’ representatives, distributors, and agents. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.